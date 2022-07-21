Trinamool Congress observes Martyr's Day in three NE states

Guwahati/Agartala: As part of its efforts to expand the party organisation in the northeastern region, the Trinamool Congress on Thursday observed �Shahid Dibas (Martyr's Day) at different levels in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

Trinamool observes July 21 as Martyr's Day every year in remembrance of the 13 persons killed in police firing during a rally in Kolkata organised by the West Bengal Youth Congress under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee on July 21, 1993.

Second-rank Trinamool leaders in the three northeastern states led the rallies, gatherings and other events, including garlanding the photos of the martyrs, as the top party leaders of these states took part in the main event held in Kolkata.

The party also set up giant screens at many places in the three northeastern states to telecast the speech of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee, who along with the party's national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other top leaders addressed a large gathering at the traditional venue in central Kolkata.

Trinamool Congress is trying to extend its political base in Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya for which Mamata Banerjee recently formed full-fledged state committees after a large number of leaders and workers from other political parties, mostly from Congress, joined the Trunamool.