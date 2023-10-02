Trinamool Congress Stages Two-Day Protest In Delhi Over Delayed Funds For Rural Schemes

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is gearing up for a confrontational stance against the Central government by staging a two-day protest in New Delhi, commencing on Monday. This protest is in response to their claims of a deliberate delay in the disbursement of funds allocated for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the West Bengal government.

Despite reported challenges in obtaining permission for their protest at Jantar Mantar, the TMC plans to hold a peaceful sit-in involving their Members of Parliament and state ministers at Rajghat on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. Additionally, they intend to organize a peaceful rally featuring MGNREGA job card holders on the following day, both of which will be live-streamed.

The protest, named 'Dilli Cholo: A fight for our rights!', aims to draw attention to the alleged non-payment of wages for 100 days of work under the MGNREGA scheme.

Key points regarding the TMC's two-day protest in Delhi include:

1. Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC's national general secretary, arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, while 49 buses filled with party supporters are set to reach the national capital on Monday.

2. The idea for the protest emerged during the Nobo Jowar Yatra in West Bengal, where Banerjee learned about the adverse impact on the state's residents due to the central government's withholding of funds for MGNREGA.

3. TMC leaders have alleged various attempts to obstruct the protest, such as declining permissions and disruptions in train and flight services. Written permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar is still pending, and Section 144 has been imposed in that area.

4. Party leaders, including Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Dola Sen, and Babul Supriyo, met to strategize for the protest. They plan to begin the protest at Raj Ghat as MGNREGA has symbolic significance related to Mahatma Gandhi.

5. Abhishek Banerjee will hold a press conference in the evening, and the party will provide detailed information about its schedule for October 3.

6. The TMC arranged buses for their supporters after the Indian Railways denied them special trains, citing unavailability of train rakes. The party views these actions, along with flight cancellations, as attempts by the ruling BJP to thwart their demonstration.

7. Abhishek Banerjee demanded the arrest of Union rural development and panchayati raj Minister Giriraj Singh following the deaths of three children in Bankura district due to a mud house collapse. He claimed that timely financial aid could have prevented these deaths under the government housing scheme.

8. Unfortunately, several TMC workers were injured when one of the 49 buses en route to Delhi met with an accident in Jharkhand on Sunday.

9. BJP West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that TMC leaders were using airplanes while making protesters travel to Delhi by buses.

10. TMC MP Sougata Roy accused the BJP at the Centre of trying to sabotage their protests through the denial of train bookings and flight cancellations, calling on the people of the country to observe these actions by the BJP.