Just In
Trinamool MP Derek writes to Delhi Police seeking permission to set up pandals for WB MGNREGA protestors
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has written to the Delhi Police seeking permission to set up pandals and also arrange the night stay for over 50,000 people at Ramlila ground in the central Delhi for the MGNREGA workers coming from West Bengal to hold a protest at several locations in the national capital.
In a letter to the DCP of the Delhi Police, O'Brien, who is also the Rajya Sabha MP said, "With reference to my letter dated August 30 and August 31, 2023 requesting for permission for the All India Trinamool Congress to set up pandals or tents and arrange accommodation or night stay for about 50,000 people at Ramlila Maidan from September 30 to October 4, 2023 for MGNREGA workers from Bengal who will be holding dharna at different locations in Delhi."
"We are yet to receive a response regarding the same. Request for an update at the earliest," he added.
Earlier this month, the Trinamool Congress leader wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Parliament Street Police Station, and claimed that workers from West Bengal have been denied wages under the MGNREGA scheme.