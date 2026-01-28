Triple murder over land dispute

Keonjhar: A man, his wife and daughter were allegedly killed by their relatives over a land dispute in Keonjhar district on Sunday, a police officer said. The incident took place at Nialijharan village under Ghasipura police limits. The deceased man has been identified by police as Jitendra Soren.

The attack took place inside the victims’ home in the presence of other family members, including the couple’s two minor daughters who managed to escape unharmed. The accused reportedly used an axe in the assault. The prime suspect has been detained by the police. The exact reason behind the triple murder can be ascertained after investigation, the police officer said.

“Soon after getting information about the crime, our team from Ghasipura police station rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. As per preliminary information, three members of one family were killed,” Keonjhar SP Nitin Kusalkar said.