Tripura destroys seized drugs valued at Rs 9.5 crore

Tripura on Monday joined other states of the country in the destruction of seized drugs, destroying various narcotic substances valued at Rs 9.5 crore, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah witnessed the procedure virtually.
Agartala: Tripura on Monday joined other states of the country in the destruction of seized drugs, destroying various narcotic substances valued at Rs 9.5 crore, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah witnessed the procedure virtually.
In the mega drug destruction programme, organised by Tripura Police at Radha Kishore Nagar in west Tripura, 5,473 kgs of ganja (cannabis), 5,138 bottles of codine-based cough syrup, 19,313 Yaba tablets, and 6,381 grams of heroin were destroyed.
As the Union Home Minister chaired the Regional Conference on ‘Drugs Smuggling and National Security’ in New Delhi on Monday, officials said that over 1,44,000 kg of various drugs worth Rs 2,416 crore were destroyed in various parts of the country by the Narcotics Control Bureau in coordination with the Anti- Narcotics Task Force of various states.