Trump’s Crackdown On Illegal Immigrants: 119 more deported Indians to reach Amritsar today
New Delhi: Two flights carrying 119 Indian migrants deported from the US are set to arrive at Amritsar on Saturday and Sunday. Punjab has the highest number of deportees, with 67 individuals returning.
The flights are scheduled to land at 10:05 pm on February 15 and February 16, officials said on condition of anonymity.
Following Punjab are Haryana (33), Gujarat (8), Uttar Pradesh (3), Maharashtra (2), Goa (2), Rajasthan (2) and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
The deportees expected to return to India entered the United States through Mexico and other routes.
