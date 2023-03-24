Truth is my God: Rahul quotes Gandhiji

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi in a tweet about truth and non-violence after a court in Surat in Gujarat on Thursday sentenced him to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case connected to his "Modi surname" remarks.



"My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it. -- Mahatma Gandhi," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi soon after the court verdict.

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019 during Lok Sabha poll campaigning.