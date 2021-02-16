‘Turbidity in upper Ganga canal reduced by 90%’

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) claimed on Monday that high turbidity in water from the upper Ganga canal has been reduced by up to 90 per cent and the water supply from Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plant will resume by Monday evening. DJB vice chairman Raghav Chadha, who was at Bhagirathi WTP for an inspection, said, "Turbidity that had increased to unprecedented levels of 8,000 NTU (Nephelometric Turbidity Unit) has been reduced by up to 90 per cent and we are expecting that Bhagirathi WTP will start treating and supplying water at its full capacity by today evening."



Chadha further said that turbidity in water that was measured up to 882 NTU at Sonia Vihar WTP, has been reduced up to 40 per cent.

"DJB is still working relentlessly to bring Sonia Vihar WTP to its full function. We had to reduce the capacity of water treatment at both Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi WTP due to increase in turbidity in the water coming to Delhi through upper Ganga canal," Chadha added.