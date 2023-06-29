TV actress Chahat Pandey joins Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi

In preparation for the state assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party has become fully active and is involved in the process of linking people with the party. In a similar vein, TV actress Chahat Pandey, a native of Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday. Chahat Pandey joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Sandeep Pathak, the party's national general secretary, at the AAP headquarters in Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh will have Assembly elections this year. Due to this, the political stir has intensified in the state.On June 27, while blowing the electoral horn in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi convened a meeting in Bhopal and urged workers to unite and work for the public. PM Modi's meeting has instilled excitement among workers. Along with the BJP, the Congress party is also actively involved.







