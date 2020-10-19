Twitter claims J&K shown as part of China technical error

New Delhi: Twitter India has claimed to have resolved a controversial issue pertaining to the geographical location tag on a live video posted by national security analyst, Nitin Gokhale.

A live video of Leh's Hall of Fame memorial in India's Ladakh Union Territory, posted on Twitter by Gokhale, was erroneously tagged as being located in Jammu and Kashmir, which in turn was marked as being part of China.

As controversy erupted on the matter, a Twitter India spokesperson has confirmed to News18 that the tag occurred as a result of a "technical issue", which has reportedly been resolved now, accordig to News18 report.

The spokesperson for Twitter India said "We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday, and understand and respect the sensitivities around it. The teams have worked swiftly to investigate and resolve the concerned geotag issue."

The issue comes in light of continued geopolitical tensions between India and its neighbouring nation China, which saw the two nations engaged in a stand-off at the Galwan Valley clash in India's Ladakh territory.

However, it is not clear if Twitter India has entirely managed to clarify or resolve the issue, as yet. Kanchan Gupta, a distinguished fellow of the Observer Research Foundation in India, also posted on Twitter regarding the ordeal, underlining that the geotag still shows Leh as territory of Jammu and Kashmir, without mentioning the country.

Gupta posted that alongside the issue of being marked to China, while Twitter's geographical tags for the rest of the regions in India mention India as the nation, that does not appear to be the case for Leh.

News18 could independently verify that under Twitter's geotags at present, Leh is being marked as territory of Jammu and Kashmir. However, other locations such as Kolkata or Noida are clearly marked as territory of India. However, the mention of Jammu and Kashmir being in China's territory appears to have been removed.