Two AAP leaders join BJP party

New Delhi: Political activity has been at an all-time high in view of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in the national capital of Delhi. The process of enlisting the effective leaders of the opposition parties has already begun in this sequence.

By doing so, Political party leaders are attempting to tighten their grip on the capital. In this episode, Rajkumar Ballan, president of the Ghazipur vegetable market of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the North East, and Anil Jha, vice president of the Aam Aadmi Party Purvanchal Morcha, left their party and joined the BJP.

MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva welcomed both AAP leaders who joined the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party into the party by wearing a patka at a program and expressed happiness over their decision.

BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar was also present. On this occasion, BJP State President Virendra Sachdeva and MP Manoj Tiwari both stated that they have done outstanding work for AAP in their respective constituencies, but after becoming disillusioned with their party, they have expressed their readiness to support the BJP.

According to Manoj Tiwari, many people are still unhappy as a result of the Aam Aadmi Party's wrong policies. He stated that the president of the Ghazipur vegetable market has resigned and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, which we wholeheartedly support. The BJP will become even more powerful in Delhi with his accession.

Ghazipur Mandi President Rajkumar Ballan, who switched from AAP to BJP, stated that when he joined AAP, he met CM Arvind Kejriwal. During this time, he felt he had joined a party with high political and moral values, but he gradually became disillusioned with the party as a result of the disparity between CM Kejriwal's words and actions. Now, CM Kejriwal is talking about teaming up with those people he and Sanjay Singh used to bash. Following this experience, he knew that he was not at the correct place, so he returned home immediately and contacted MP Manoj Tiwari and the President of Delhi State, requesting to join the party. He stated that the BJP is like family to him.