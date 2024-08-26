Live
Just In
Two Arrested After Gunshots Fired At Delhi Cafe Over Seating Dispute
- Delhi Police apprehend two men following a shooting incident at a Satya Niketan cafe, sparked by an argument over seating arrangements.
- Investigation is ongoing.
On Sunday evening, Delhi Police arrested two individuals in connection with a shooting at a cafe in Satya Niketan, south west Delhi. The incident, which occurred around 8:30 PM, was reportedly triggered by a disagreement over seating arrangements.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena, the altercation began when cafe owner Rohit objected to a customer sitting on a glass table. The situation escalated as more individuals arrived, culminating in gunshots being fired outside the establishment.
Police quickly responded to the scene after receiving a call around 9 PM. One suspect was apprehended following a brief chase, while another was arrested later. The two men, identified as Ahmed (26) and Mangal (26), were part of a group that had come from Jahangirpuri to celebrate a birthday.
Authorities have stated that all individuals involved have been identified, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects. The police are in the process of registering a case and continuing their investigation into the incident.
DCP Meena assured that further arrests are expected soon as the inquiry progresses.