Two arrested in murder case

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): Tw persons, accused in a murder case, were arrested and sent for remand.

Puttaparthi sub-divisional officer B Vijay Kumar and Puttaparthi Rural CI BN Suresh have disclosed the case details before the media on Monday.

The officials said that one of the accused, Buddana Garu Diwakar, was arrested at 11.30 am at Karnataka Nagepally circle under Puttaparthi rural PS limits and the second one, Chiyeti Sunitha, was arrested at her house in Vengalammacheruvu village on the same day. Both lives in Vengalammacheruvu village.

According to the cops, Chiyeti Sunitha was married to Chiyeti Nagesh and she has illicit affair with Buddanna Gari Diwakar. Nagesh came to know about this and he scolded his wife and warned to stop the illegal relation.

Sunitha wanted to leave her husband and hatched a plan with Diwakar, who also developed a grudge towards Nagesh. On February 28, 2025, Diwakar picked up Nagesh from high school on his motorcycle and purchased two beers and went to the outskirts of Veeranjaneyapalli village. He attacked Nagesh with a knife and killed him on the spot.

Following the complaint by the deceased brother C Ganesh, Puttaparthi rural police registered a case. Police took up investigation and arrested the accused.

District SP V Ratna congratulated Puttaparthi Rural CI BN Suresh, Rural PS SI, Bukkapatnam PS SI and their staff for nabbing the accused.