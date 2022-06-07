Two Cases Of Norovirus Confirmed In Kerala

The Kerala government confirmed two cases of the 'extremely dangerous' Norovirus in two toddlers on Sunday. According to the state health agency, precautionary steps have been taken, because the virus is thought to spread through contaminated water and food.

Kerala's health minister, Veena George, has asked people to keep their homes clean. Two youngsters have been infected with the norovirus, but their health is stable. There is no reason to be alarmed at this time, but everyone should be cautious and keep their surroundings clean.

The illness was discovered when eight pupils from a government upper primary school in Kayamkulam, Kerala's Alappuzha district, were hospitalised on Saturday for uneasiness caused by probable food poisoning. The students' samples were analysed at a government facility. The state health minister said that the virus can be cured and prevented from spreading.

The Norovirus causes gastrointestinal sickness, which includes stomach and intestine lining irritation, severe vomiting, and diarrhoea. Healthy people are unaffected by the virus, however it can be dangerous for young children, the elderly, and persons with commodities. Some of the signs and symptoms of Norovirus are diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, a high temperature, headache, and body aches.

Close contact with infected persons or touching contaminated surfaces are both easy ways to spread the virus. It can also be contracted by eating food prepared or handled by someone who has a stomach bug. The virus is also thought to spread through an infected person's faeces and vomit.