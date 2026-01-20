Two cops injured while nabbing armed criminal

New Delhi: Two police personnel were stabbed while overpowering an armed criminal during an operation in outer north Delhi, officials said on Monday. The accused, identified as Ravi alias Panchi, 38, a resident of Shahbad Dairy area, was arrested with a knife and a loaded country-made pistol, they said.

The injured, Head Constable Kuldeep and Constable Neeraj, who suffered multiple stab injuries, were rushed to a nearby hospital, and their condition was stated to be out of danger.

DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said Panchi is a listed bad character of the area with more than a dozen criminal cases to his name. The incident occurred on the evening of January 17 when the two personnel were on routine patrol near Gupta Colony in the Shahbad Dairy area.

“They received a tip-off about the presence of Panchi, who was allegedly armed and planning to carry out a robbery in the locality,” Swami said. According to the officer, the duo immediately moved to intercept the accused without waiting for additional reinforcement, considering the immediate threat to public safety. On spotting the policemen, Panchi attempted to flee, triggering a brief chase that culminated in a violent scuffle. During the confrontation, Panchi attacked both with a sharp-edged knife, Swami said. “Kuldeep sustained two deep stab wounds -- one on his upper back and another near the armpit -- while Neeraj was targeted repeatedly at the waist. Two blows were deflected by his service belt, but one knife strike caused a puncture wound to his hip,” the DCP said.