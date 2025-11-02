‘Two decades late’: Delhi BJP on Priyanka’s concern for city air quality

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday said that it's surprising to see that, after almost two decades of Delhiites suffering from acute pollution, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has woken up to raise the issue of pollution in Delhi.

Sachdeva hit out at the previous Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government for ignoring the air pollution issue for decades.

“Delhiites very well remember that the city was first turned into a worst gas chamber during the Congress government rule around the year 2009, and it was the Congress government of Punjab till 2022 whose callousness led to mass crop residual burning, further adding to Delhiites’ woes,” he said.

Delhi BJP President said that it is surprising that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra never spoke up about Delhi’s pollution situation during the rule of her party or the Aam Aadmi Party’s misrule in Delhi over the past two decades.

She has chosen to comment through a social media post when the BJP government is working round-the-clock to fight both air and water pollution in the national capital, said Sachdeva.

Delhi BJP President said that it would have been morally and politically fair had Priyanka Gandhi Vadra checked out that winter pollution is best controlled in 2025 after over a decade due to efforts put in by the new BJP government.

On Sunday, the Congress leader took to the social media platform X to express her concern over air pollution in Delhi.

“Returning to the Delhi air from Wayanad first, then Bachwara in Bihar, is truly shocking. The pollution enveloping this city is like a grey shroud thrown over it. It’s really about time all of us get together, regardless of our political compulsions and do something about it,” said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on X.

The Wayanad MP said, “The central and state governments need to act immediately. We will all support and cooperate with whatever actions they choose to take to mitigate this awful situation. Year after year, the citizens of Delhi are subjected to this toxicity with no recourse. Those who suffer from respiratory issues, children who commute to school every day and senior citizens, especially, need urgent intervention to clear the filthy smog we are all breathing.”

She tagged her message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav.