Two Delhi schools, 3 courts receive bomb threats; premises evacuated

New Delhi: Two schools and three courts in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, prompting quick evacuation, police officials said.

According to the information, a CRPF school in Dwarka and another in Prashant Vihar (near which a blast occurred last year) received the threatening emails. Additionally, three courts, including Saket Court, Patiala House Court and Rohini Court, also received the threats.

"R/Member, court work is suspended for the next 2 hrs due to a security issue. Proceedings resume after lunch once cleared. Stay calm, cooperate & avoid crowding," said Anil Basoya, Secretary of Saket Bar Association.

Upon receiving the information, the police officials, along with the Fire Department teams and bomb squads, reached the sites and prompted the evacuation of students and officials.

The police at all sites said that nothing suspicious has been found so far in the investigation.

The officials are still investigating all the sites and also the source of the emails.

"The schools are located in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka, and the bomb threat calls were received around 9 a.m. We checked both the schools thoroughly, and nothing suspicious was found. It was declared a hoax," the officials said.

In view of the situation, security across all district courts in the national capital has been heightened, and officials are placed on high alert as a precautionary measure.

Although this series of threats followed several days after the previous emails, when many schools across the city received such messages, the police have advised the public to remain vigilant.

These threats also come just days after the Delhi blast, in which a Hyundai i20 car exploded, killing at least 13 people, while injuring several others.

Dr Umar Muhammad, a key member of the Faridabad terror module, was driving the car when it exploded.