Two die as truck hits bike

Jajpur: Two persons were killed when a speeding container truck hit their motorcycle on National Highway-16 near Rathia Chhak under Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district on Tuesday night, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Bulu Singhof Bangiriposhi in Mayurbhanj district and his friend Rabindra Singh of Saliasahi in Bhubaneswar. The two were returning to their native place in Mayurbhanj district on the motorcycle after finishing their work in Bhubaneswar when the truck hit their bike from behind, police said.

Locals rushed to the spot and rescued the bikers.

While the rider of the ill-fated bike died on the spot, the pillion rider, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed to Dharmasala CHC but succumbed to his injuries.

On being informed, police reached the spot, seized the bodies and sent them for postmortem. A case has been registered in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway.