Two die of electric shock while replacing advertising board

Two men died of electrocution on Sunday after they came in contact with a live wire while replacing an advertisement board in Solapur city of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon in Sunil Nagar area when Chandrashekhar Dontul (42) and Gangadhar Tati (40) were busy with their work on the terrace of a house.

A police official said the duo came into contact with a service wire of MSEB, resulting in their death on the spot.

Police have registered an accidental death report, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.