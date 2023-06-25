Two Goods Trains Crashed At Bankura Causing A Number Of Wagons To Derail

At the Bankura railway station of Onda, two goods trains collided. The Kharagpur-Bankura-Adra rail service has been suspended. According to the safety officer, Dibakar Majhi, the accident's cause and how the two trains collided won't be known until an inquiry is complete.



As per the images, the accident involved a goods train's engine and many derailed wagons. However, further information is awaited to clarify how the accident happened.

Meanwhile, t he disastrous triple train disaster in Odisha's Balasore involving the Coromandel Express and two other trains, which resulted in at least 275 fatalities and 1,000 injuries, and the terrible event happened just a few months after that.

However, prior to this, on June 5, in the Golaghat region of Assam, a train collided with a carrying train at an unattended railway crossing.