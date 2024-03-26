Two groups quarrel in north Delhi, one dead

New Delhi: A man died while a few others were injured following a quarrel between two groups in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said that they have apprehended four accused in connection with the incident.

The deceased was identified as Kamil, a resident of Zakhira.

According to police, a police control room (PCR) call was received on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday regarding a quarrel following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The complainant Amir stated that he works as an Ola driver. On Monday, he had dropped off passengers at Aruna Nagar, Majnu Ka Tila around 6:10 p.m. Then while returning home, he stopped at Kishanganj Railway Station Jhuggis after crossing the railway lines to buy smack, as he is a smack addict,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena.

The DCP said that while buying smack for Rs 200, he got into an argument with a few boys who were sitting there, near the jhuggi of Yusuf, where his wife Pooja was also there from whom he had bought smack.

“During the altercation, they followed him to his car parked across the railway line and broke his glass. He then called his brother Kamil, his father Md Ansar and 6-7 other persons. They all went again to the jhuggis, where again a quarrel took place,” said the DCP.

During the quarrel, Kamil and Md Ansar amongst others got injured.

“Kamil was later on declared brought dead by the doctors in Bara Hindu Rao Hospital. Four persons involved in the quarrel have been apprehended and are being questioned,” said the DCP, adding that an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at Gulabi bagh police station.