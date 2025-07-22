Two hockey coaches detained for raping student

Jajpur: Jajpur Town police on Monday detained four persons, including two hockey coaches, for allegedly gang raping a minor student in Jajpur.

Though the incident occurred on July 3 evening, it came to light after the victim filed a complaint with the police naming three persons in her complaint on Monday.

According to the complaint, she has been undergoing training at Jajpur Hockey stadium in the district headquarters town for the past two years.

On July 3 evening, while the minor girl was on her way home, her coach Sarthak and his associates Sandip and Sagar allegedly abducted her, took her to a lodge and sexually assaulted her.The perpetrators of the crime had allegedly threatened to murder the survivor if she revealed the incident to anyone, the complaint alleged.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under sections 70(2), 351(2), 74, 3(5) of BNS and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Police have picked up four persons and detained them.

They are being interrogated. The survivor’s statement has been recorded before the district court, and legal proceedings are underway.

Jajpur SP Yashpratap Shrimal said four persons have been detained in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway.