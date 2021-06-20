Two injured in bomb blast in Bihar's Siwan

Patna : Two persons, including an infant, were seriously injured after a crude bomb exploded in Bihar's Siwan district on Sunday, police said.

The incident, occurring in Judkan village under Hussainganj police station around 11 a.m., was the fourth such incident in Bihar in the last one month. There had been blasts in Banka, Araria, and Darbhanga district earlier.



The injured were identified as Vinod Manjhi, 28, and his son Satyam Manjhi, 2.



Both of them were taken to Sadar hospital, Siwan, from where, doctors, after primary treatment, referred them to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) as their condition was said to be serious.



"I went with my son to buy a packet of biscuits from the nearby market. While returning, a fellow villager named Sagir Singh gave me a cotton bag and asked to carry it to the house. After some distance, it exploded," said Vinod Manjhi, who sustained splinter injuries in his chest, stomach, and right hand. His son was injured in the stomach and both hands.



"We have registered an FIR against Sagir Singh under relevant IPC sections of attempt to murder and the Explosives Act," Siwan's Superintendent of Police, Dr Abhinav Kumar, said.



"We have collected the samples from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic lab for testing. The exact nature of the bomb will be ascertained after the report," he added.

