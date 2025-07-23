Two killed as landslide hits labourers' tent in J&K’s Reasi

Jammu: Two labourers were killed and one seriously injured on Wednesday in a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

The officials said, “In a tragic incident, two labourers lost their lives and another was seriously injured in a landslide that occurred during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday near Shiv Gufa in the Badora area of Tehsil Mahore of Reasi district."

The incident took place around 2 a.m. when the victims were asleep in a temporary tent near a cave. They were part of a workforce engaged in preparatory work for an upcoming religious event at the Shiv Gufa (Shiva Cave), and were reportedly working with a JCB machine on a construction project related to the pilgrimage, the officials added.

“Suddenly, a massive landslide struck the area, causing debris and loose soil from the adjacent hillside to come crashing down, burying the tent under which the workers were resting. Despite prompt response by local police and rescue teams, two labourers were found dead on the spot," the officials said.

The deceased have been identified as: Rashpal Singh, 26, son of Soba Ram, resident of Tuli Kalaban, Tehsil Chassana, District Reasi and Ravi Kumar, 23, son of Parshotam Kumar, resident of Tehsil Chenani, District Udhampur.

Another labourer, who sustained serious injuries in the incident, was immediately shifted to Mahore Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Authorities have initiated necessary legal formalities, and the matter is being thoroughly investigated.

Meanwhile, the district administration has expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and assured all possible assistance.

This tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the vulnerability of hill areas to natural disasters, especially during the monsoon season.

Officials said that the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked on Wednesday due to flash floods and mudslides at Magarkote in Ramban district. Travellers have been advised not to undertake the journey without ascertaining the latest status of the national highway.

Landslides, mudslides, shooting stones and earth caving in have resulted in fatal accidents in the hilly districts of Reasi, Ramban, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri districts of the Jammu division.



