Schedule released for two RS seats in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday released the schedule for biennial elections to 37 vacant Rajya Sabha seats across the country, including two from Telangana.

According to the schedule, the notification will be issued on February 26. The last date for filing nominations is March 5, scrutiny will follow, and the final date for withdrawal is March 9. Polling will be held on March 16 between 9 am and 4 pm.

The two vacancies from Telangana arise due to the completion of tenure of Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi and BRS member KR Suresh Reddy on April 9.

According to party sources, the Congress is likely to renominate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for one of the two seats. However, intense competition is underway for the second seat, with leaders from various social groups lobbying strongly.

According to Congress party sources, the party is likely to renominate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for one of the seats. However, competition is intense for the remaining seat.

Party insiders point out that the Congress has already allotted MP seats to Renuka Chowdhury (Kamma) and M Anil Kumar Yadav (Yadav). It has also recently given MLC posts to B Mahesh Kumar Goud (Goud), Balmoor Venkat (Velama), Shankar Naik (Lambada) and Addanki Dayakar (Mala), reflecting a caste-wise social balance in appointments. Now the other caste leaders are expecting a Rajya Sabha seat.

From the Backward Classes (BCs), senior leaders V Hanumantha Rao, former MP Madhu Yashki Goud and Eravatri Anil are in the race. Former MP and present government advisor K Keshava Rao is also reportedly seeking consideration.

From the Scheduled Castes (SCs), former MLA SA Sampath Kumar and former minister Mothkupalli Narsimhulu are aspirants.

Among the Open Category (OCs) leaders in contention are Chief Minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, former MLA Ch. Vamshichand Reddy, protocol and public relations advisor Harkara Venugopal, former MLC T Jeevan Reddy and Justice Sudarshan Reddy.

From the women’s quota, State Commission for Women chairperson Nerella Sharada (her tenure is over) and Telangana Women Congress president Mogili Sunitha Rao are also actively lobbying.

With the Congress government advocating 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local bodies, BC leaders argue that at least one of the two Rajya Sabha seats should go to their community. They point out that if Singhvi, who belongs to the OC category, is renominated and the second seat also goes to an OC candidate, it would contradict the party’s stated commitment to BC empowerment.

Sources indicate that Justice Sudarshan Reddy has strong backing within the party. He had headed an independent expert committee in 2025 to analyse Telangana’s Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) survey data, which supported enhancing BC reservations in local body elections to 42 per cent. He had also contested the Vice-President election as a candidate of the opposition alliance.

However, a BC organisation leader remarked that allocating both seats to OCs would undermine the party’s stand on BC reservations.

Several aspirants are staking their claim based on party norms. While some leaders currently hold advisory or corporation posts, others argue they have not been accommodated since the Congress came to power. Senior leaders like V Hanumantha Rao and Madhu Yashki Goud are said to be making serious efforts, especially as they currently hold no official positions.

Similarly, Mothkupalli Narsimhulu, who was denied MLA and MP tickets earlier, is also reportedly pressing his claim, citing eligibility under party rules. However, party sources say that his chances are very low.

With the election schedule announced, all eyes are now on the Congress high command’s decision regarding the second candidate, which is expected to balance political, social and strategic considerations.