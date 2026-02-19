Narayana’s Vivan tops Telangana in JEE Main 2026

Hyderabad: Narayana student Vivan Sharad Mahiswari has secured a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026 (Session 1), emerging as the Telangana state topper and bringing laurels to the institution. Notably, Narayana is the only educational institution from the Telugu states to secure two 100 percentiles this session. Overall, three Narayanites achieved 100 percentile scores, while five students emerged as state toppers across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa.

Expressing pride over the achievement, Dr P Sindhura and P Sharani, Directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, congratulated the students, parents and faculty for their collective effort.

Dr Sindhura attributed the success to Narayana’s strong academic framework that focuses on conceptual clarity, rigorous practice and holistic development through the Disha mental wellbeing programme. She highlighted the institution’s Concept Definition Formula (CDF) methodology, structured micro-schedules, periodic assessments and personalised mentoring as key drivers of excellence.

Sharani emphasised the role of technology in strengthening preparation. She noted that Narayana’s in-house self-learning app, nLearn, provides real-time progress tracking, adaptive practice and detailed analytics, ensuring personalised guidance.

Reinforcing its legacy of academic excellence, Narayana continues to empower students to achieve their dreams.