Two men impersonating police officers arrested in Jammu

Jammu : Two persons impersonating police officers were arrested in Jammu city, J&K Police said on Tuesday. "One of them was impersonating an IPS officer and the other as an inspector of police.

"Both the accused have been arrested from a hotel in Jewel area of Jammu city after a complaint was lodged at the police station by one person stating that two persons who were impersonating an IPS officer and Inspector were threatening him," an official said.



“In his complaint, the victim had stated that he met a person namely Kaiser Jeelani on a social networking site, who portrayed himself as an IPS officer and he became friends with the complainant and finally he met him in a hotel near the Fish Market in Jammu.



"On entering the room, he saw Kaiser Jeelani and one more person in police uniform who portrayed himself as an inspector of police. “The duo threatened him to give them his laptop. The complainant was also given a life threat," the official said, adding that a case under FIR number 166/2023 under sections 419/420/384/170/171 IPC was registered at police station Nawabad and investigation was started.

"Special police team led by SP Kulbir Handa finally arrested the accused, identified as Kaiser Shahnawaz Mir, resident of Danger Pora, Baramulla and Mohd Tanveer alias Arif Wani, resident of Sopore, Baramulla. Further investigation of the case is going on," the official said.

