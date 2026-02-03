Two men stabbed in central Delhi

New Delhi:A man, recently released on bail, was arrested for allegedly stabbing two men in central Delhi in an inebriated state, an official said on Monday. He locked himself inside his house to evade arrest and his family tried to stop the police team who arrived to apprehend him. Police said Abdul Samad alias Sameer (29), a resident of Hauz Qazi, was a "hardcore criminal" with 31 previous cases, eight of which are still under trial. He had recently been released on bail in a case in January, the official said. Two men sustained stab injuries due to the incident reported in the early hours of January 23. According to a police complaint, around 2.30 am, Samad was engaged in a heated argument with two persons. One of them allegedly asked the complainant to intervene who tried to mediate but Samad allegedly turned aggressive and attacked the two men with a sharp-edged object and fled, police said. A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered. CCTV footage and technical surveillance were analysed, and local intelligence was activated, they said.