Two minor girls drown while bathing in pond
Two minor girls drowned while bathing in a pond here on Wednesday, police said.
The incident happened in Bharkhari village under Jugail police station limits in Sonbhadra district, they said.
The victims were identified as Rinku (12), daughter of Lahurman, and Amrawati (13), daughter of Dharmu, both residents of Bharkhari Chakdahiya.
According to Jugail Station House Officer Nagesh Singh, the girls were returning home from school when they stopped to bathe in the pond. They drowned after venturing into deep water.
After being alerted by village head Ram Avatar, a police team reached the spot and sent the bodies to the district hospital for post-mortem, the SHO added.
