Two soldiers injured in landmine explosion near LoC in J&K’s Poonch
Jammu: Two soldiers were injured on Wednesday in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district.
Officials said that the soldiers were injured in a landmine explosion near the LoC in Tain Mankote area of the district.
“The explosion took place when the Army personnel were performing their routine duties.
"The injured personnel have been shifted to hospital for treatment,” an official said.
More details are awaited.
