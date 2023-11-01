  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Two soldiers injured in landmine explosion near LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Two soldiers injured in landmine explosion near LoC in J&K’s Poonch
x
Highlights

Two soldiers were injured on Wednesday in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district.

Jammu: Two soldiers were injured on Wednesday in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district.

Officials said that the soldiers were injured in a landmine explosion near the LoC in Tain Mankote area of the district.

“The explosion took place when the Army personnel were performing their routine duties.

"The injured personnel have been shifted to hospital for treatment,” an official said.

More details are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X