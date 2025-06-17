Two teens electrocuted

New Delhi: Twoteenagers died of electrocution in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram area early after a tree, weakened by heavy rain and strong winds, fell on a power line, police said.

The incident occurred when Arvind (17) and Bharat (16), natives of Madhubani in Bihar, were sleeping at a roadside eatery in Sector 1 in RK Puram where they worked, they said

Earlier Delhi Police had identified one of the deceased as Ravinder and said that the two were aged 30 and 25.

Police received a PCR call around 4.30 am regarding a tree collapse and electrocution of two people near the fire station on Vivekanand Marg.

The caller, Sunil (45), who owns the dhaba where the victims worked, informed the police that both the teens were sleeping outside the kiosk when the incident occurred.

Due to the storm and rain, a large tree fell on the eatery, snapping an overhead electric wire. As a result the area around the kisosk had electricity running through it and the two workers, along with a stray dog, were electrocuted.

Emergency teams including police, fire brigade personnel, and a BSES crew reached the spot for rescue operations.

“The two were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared them brought dead,” police said, adding that the scene was examined by a forensic team and a BSES inspector also visited to secure the site. Further investigation is underway, they added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Fire Service said they received a call about a fallen tree. Upon arriving at the scene, they found that a live wire had fallen on the victims, resulting in their deaths.

A fire tender was sent to the spot immediately to rescue others and the matter was also informed to the police for further investigation.

However, no immediate reaction was received from the BSES.

The kiosk owner Sunil Kumar blamed the electricity department for not taking action earlier even after many complaints about dangling wires.

He said, “I run a small food dhaba here. There was a huge storm last night. We had complained many times to the electricity department to check the wires and fix them. The power wires were in bad shape. Because of the storm, a tree fell and due to broken wires, two lives were lost.”