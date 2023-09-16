Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

Live
Highlights
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, sources said.
"One more terrorist killed (Total 02). Search operation in progress," police said.
The firefight, which is still on, started after a joint team of police and security forces got a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the forward area of Uri in Baramulla district.
After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.
In a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past, many terrorists have been killed.
