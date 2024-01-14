Uber launches EV autos in Ayodhya, to start UberGo & intercity rides soon

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Sunday flagged off its EV auto rickshaw service in Ayodhya, under its category Uber Auto, in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The company said it will also start operations of UberGo - its affordable car service — along with Uber Intercity in Ayodhya that will support all inter-city travel needs to the holy city from popular destinations within Uttar Pradesh to connect the temple city with various destinations.

“With this expansion, we are not only providing enhanced mobility options for tourists and pilgrims but also unlocking earning opportunities for many more in the region,’ said Prabhjeet Singh, President Uber India and South Asia.

The expansion into Ayodhya aligns with Uber's growth plans in India, said the company.

Today, Uber is available across 125 cities.

“We are committed to contributing to Ayodhya’s tourism, promoting a seamless travel experience and fostering sustainable economic growth,” said Singh.

Earlier this month, Uber started testing its flexible pricing service in several tier 2 and 3 cities in India to expand its user base, allowing commuters to bid a particular fare for their ride.

Caller Uber Flex, the flexible pricing service was tested for the first time in India in October last year.

The service has now been expanded to cities like Aurangabad, Ajmer, Bareilly, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Gwalior, Indore, Jodhpur and Surat, among other cities.