Uddhav likely to axe Deshmukh

Mumbai: Former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh's allegations against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh have stirred up a political storm in Maharashtra as the Opposition, as well as allies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, demand a probe into the case.

Amid the rising clamour for strict action against the NCP leader, speculations are rife that Deshmukh could be shown the door.

The controversy pertains to Singh's letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, in which he alleged that Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and hotels, a charge the minister has denied.

Reacting to the letter, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the allegations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner are serious and require an in-depth probe.

He suggested that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray can take a decision in this matter and also action against Deshmukh.

No final decision for Deshmukh's ouster has been taken yet, however, sources suggest Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's names are under consideration. A meeting is likely to be held among the ruling parties in view of the developments.

Param Bir Singh was recently shunted out of Mumbai in the aftermath of an explosives laden vehicle being found parked outside the residence of an industrialist in the city.

The incident also brought the spotlight on Mumbai policeman Sachin Waze, once hailed as an "encounter specialist", but had been suspended for several years and had joined Shiv Sena. He was later reinstated during the Covid crisis last year.

Waze was arrested by the NIA in connection with the case last Saturday.

He was later suspended. Meanwhile, Singh, who was transferred on March 17 to the Home Guards, came out with his litany of shocking allegations soon after being shifted from the top post.

Referring to the incident, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday called for a "fair and impartial probe by an outside agency" into the controversy surrounding Waze and his alleged patronisation by top leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP combine in Maharashtra.

The Union minister also demanded an explanation from the Maharashtra government as to "under pressure from whom" was Waze reinstated.

The NCP supremo said there is no impact on the MVA government because of Singh's allegations. Efforts are on to destabilise the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra, but they will prove futile, he added.