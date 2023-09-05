Live
Udhayanidhi Stalin is diverting people's attention with remark on Sanatana Dharma, says AIADMK
Coimbatore (TN): Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatana Dharma are merely diversionary, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Tuesday and accused the ruling DMK of "enacting a drama to cover up its failures".
Whenever the DMK faced problems it took up an issue to divert the people's attention, and Udhayanidhi's remarks can be seen as diverting the people's attention to conceal the deteriorating law and order, especially the increasing crimes, spiralling prices of commodities and other issues, he said.
"It is an irony that the DMK, which voted against Ramnath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu, who represented the marginalised section in the Presidential elections, is talking about social justice. Now against Sanatana Dharma, which is diversionary," Palaniswami told reporters here.