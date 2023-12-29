Live
ULFA Signs Memorandum With Centre And Assam, Paving The Way For Northeast Stability
- In a historic development, the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) has signed a significant Memorandum of Settlement with the Centre and the Assam government.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah assures a new era of peace for Assam and the Northeast, emphasizing the government's commitment to fulfilling agreements.
In the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) finalized a tripartite Memorandum of Settlement with the Centre and the Assam government on Friday. As the oldest insurgent group in Assam, ULFA's agreement marks a significant step towards peace in the region.
Following the signing of the peace accords, Amit Shah expressed his satisfaction, stating, "Today is a bright day for the future of Assam. The signing by ULFA initiates a new era of peace for the entire Northeast, particularly Assam, which has endured prolonged violence." Shah acknowledged the state's historical struggle, citing that 10,000 lives have been lost in violence involving the insurgent group since 1979.
Assuring ULFA representatives, Shah pledged the government's commitment to fulfilling their expectations without explicit requests. He announced the formation of a committee under the Home Ministry, working in collaboration with the Assam government to implement the agreements outlined in the memorandum within a specified timeframe.
Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the occasion as a "historic day" for Assam, emphasizing that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, nearly 8,756 members of militant organizations have successfully transitioned to mainstream society.
The ULFA, previously designated as a terrorist organization and banned in India since 1990, had entered into a tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the central government and the Assam government in 2011.
