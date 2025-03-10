Unforgettable gift: Maha Assembly passes resolution hailing Indian cricket team's win

Mumbai : The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution congratulating the Indian cricket team for winning the Champions Trophy.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who said India has become the only country to have won the Champions Trophy three times. “This victory is an unforgettable gift that our team has given to countless Indian cricket fans. During this entire tournament, a team spirit was seen in the Indian team. It is worth seeing,” he said.

“Under the leadership of Captain Rohit Sharma, the Indian team worked very hard. In the last match, Captain Rohit Sharma played very well. The way he changed his usual style and hit the pitch in a medium-fast, medium-slow manner and added 76 runs. These 76 runs were decisive. Therefore, I congratulate him wholeheartedly,” reads the resolution.

“The Champions Trophy has been continuously giving us a hard time. India has become the only country to win both the ICC trophies twice in a row, last year's T20 World Cup and now the Champions Trophy," reads the resolution.

"Actually, in the initial stages of this Champions Trophy, many critics were talking about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. There was a discussion about whether they are in form or not. But both of them have shown here that form is temporary, class is permanent," said the Chief Minister. “Rohit Sharma's classy batting, after Virat Kohli’s performance in the previous match. He showed that he is an experienced but young type of player," Fadnavis said.

"I would like to especially praise Varun Chakravarti. He played cricket in his school days but then he became an architect. He broke off his relationship with cricket and worked as an architect. But cricket was in his blood. He turned to cricket again. Today, everyone was destroyed by his spin. He showed what he is," he said while showering praise over Varun Chakravarti. "Varun Chakravarti and Kuldeep Yadav took important wickets at important moments," said the chief minister.

“We definitely want to welcome this champion team. Today, we will pass a resolution of congratulations on behalf of the House. This resolution of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly should be sent to every member of the team in the form of a letter of commendation," suggested the CM.

After the Chief Minister moved the resolution, Speaker Rahul Narwekar asked the members to pass it. Thereafter, members from the treasury and opposition benches unanimously passed the resolution.