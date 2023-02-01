Union budget 2023 reflects commitment of centre to the women through new scheme

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's new budget reflects the care and concern for the welfare of the women by announcing anew schemeof "Mahila Samman Saving Certificate" which will encourage the women to invest their hard earned amounts for investing in the novel scheme. The scheme will have a tenure of two years and will offer a fixed rate of interest at 7 percent. The deposit can be made in the name of a woman or a girl child and will have a partial withdrawal facility. The one time small saving scheme Mahila Samman Saving certificate will be made available for a two- year period up to March 2025. This will offer deposit facility upto Rs. 2 lakh in the name of women or girls for a tenor of 2 years at fixed interest rate of 7. 5 percent with a partial withdrawal option.

Bhavita Self Help Group President G. Hymavathi told " The Hans India" that the initiative of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in introducing "Mahila Samman Saving Certificate" vindicates the government's commitment to the welfare of the women. She expressed appreciation for introducing an exclusive scheme on saving for the benefit of women.



She thanked the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman for introducing this new scheme and benefitting particularly women. It is highly beneficial to lower and middle class women. She stated that the present scheme is beneficial to all women irrespective of age. She stated that this scheme every woman can join this scheme irrespective of job.