Union Budget: AIIMS gets Rs 5,200 crore

New Delhi: The Union Budget presented on Monday announced separate allocations for central government hospitals located in Delhi, continuing the annual practice of earmarking funds for key healthcare institutions in the capital. The largest share of the allocation has been given to AIIMS Delhi, while increased funding has also been announced for Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Sucheta Kriplani Hospital and Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital is the only institution among the six to see a reduction in its budget compared to the previous year.

AIIMS Delhi has been allotted ₹5,200 crore in the current budget, a move aimed at strengthening the healthcare system in the national capital.

Budget trends over the last few years show a steady rise in allocations for AIIMS Delhi. The institute received ₹4,134.67 crore in 2023–24 and ₹4,523 crore in 2024–25, reflecting an increase of nearly ₹397 crore. The continued rise in funding is intended to strengthen infrastructure, enhance equipment capacity, recruit specialist medical staff and expand super-specialty services, including beds, ICU facilities and research infrastructure.

Among other central government hospitals in Delhi, Safdarjung Hospital has been allocated ₹2,179.58 crore, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital ₹1,458.26 crore, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Sucheta Kriplani Hospital ₹800 crore, and Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital ₹183.16 crore. The total allocation for these five hospitals stands at approximately ₹9,821 crore, compared to ₹8,937 crore in 2024–25, marking an overall increase of ₹884 crore.