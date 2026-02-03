KTR likens Sunday protests to TG movement agitations

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the protests taken out by party cadre on Sunday reminded people of the Telangana movement days as bike rallies and agitations in Hyderabad reflected deep anger over governance failures. Rama Rao stated that making former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao sit for hours in the name of inquiry amounted to an attack on democratic values and was done merely to satisfy the political vendetta of the government.

In an informal interaction with the media, Rama Rao criticised the Congress government, stating that since coming to power it has delivered nothing substantial and was indulging in diversion politics through false propaganda and motivated investigations.

Rama Rao thanked the party cadre and supporters for protests held across Telangana, stating that demonstrations took place in over 12,000 Gram Panchayats. He noted that effigies of the government were burnt in more than 7,000 villages in a single day, claiming these were not merely political events but a spontaneous public response to dissatisfaction with official functioning.

He asserted that the Congress administration was grappling with three fundamental failures including administrative collapse, deterioration of law and order, and the plunder of natural resources.

He further alleged mismanagement in arrangements for the Medaram Jatara, calling it the equivalent of the Kumbh Mela for the state. Rama Rao accused the government of failing to protect water bodies, land, and coal mines, alleging that vested interests were being prioritised over public welfare.

Regarding the SIT questioning of K Chandrashekar Rao, Rama Rao said the government was trying to derive political mileage rather than uncover the truth, reiterating that phone tapping allegations were baseless.

He demanded a white paper on large scale irregularities in Singareni coal mine tenders involving relatives of the Chief Minister and questioned why the government was reluctant to hand the matter to the CBI or a sitting judge.

He claimed both the NDA government at the Centre and the state government were shielding those responsible.

He also alleged that the Union Budget had dealt Telangana a raw deal and demanded transparency over investment pledges made at Davos, asking how many projects from 2024 and 2025 had actually materialised.

Rama Rao expressed confidence in a strong performance during the upcoming municipal elections. He warned Commissioner Sajjanar against declaring verdicts outside of court, stating that officers cannot declare something illegal through tweets or selective leaks.

He insisted that if evidence exists, it must be produced before a court of law rather than used for media trials. On the remarks made by Kishan Reddy, Rama Rao stated that BRS leaders were not afraid of inquiries or press conferences and have always faced the media openly to present their side of the story. The working president concluded that the party would continue to stand by its leadership and fight against the undemocratic practices currently being employed by the ruling dispensation.