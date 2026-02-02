Union Budget forward looking, says Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday described the Union Budget as “forward-looking and inclusive” and asserted that it would boost the State’s logistics and industrial ecosystem. Noting that the Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament earlier in the day, focuses on the development of youth and farmers, Majhi said, “This provides new opportunities for youth, farmers, entrepreneurs, middle class, and recognition for workers.”

Speaking to reporters at Sonepur during a visit to the district, he said the provisions of the Budget clearly aims to accelerate innovation, manufacturing, and employment while strengthening agriculture, rural development, infrastructure, tourism and culture.

Referring to Odisha, the Chief Minister said that the creation of the ‘Rare Earth Corridor’ will promote mineral processing, research, and high-technology manufacturing. This apart, Majhi said the operation of the National Waterway-5 (NW-5) will connect mineral-rich and industrial regions to ports, ensuring cost-effective and environmentally sustainable transport.

The proposal for setting up of skill development centres along the waterway will help local youths to get trained and provide employment opportunities, he said. This apart, the Chief Minister said conservation-based tourism initiatives such as ‘Turtle Trails’ and mountain trails in the Eastern Ghats will protect biodiversity, empower local communities, and position Odisha as a world-class destination for nature and adventure tourism.

Majhi, who is also in charge of the Finance department, said that the Budget has enough provisions to support to MSMEs, startups, and indigenous production leading to further strengthen of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Majhi also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked the Finance Minister for this “visionary” Budget. In a post on X, the CMO said, “Presenting the Union Budget 2026–27, Hon’ble Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman announced that, following the launch of the rare-earth permanent magnet scheme in 2025, the government of India will extend Central support for dedicated rare-earth corridors in mineral-rich states, including Odisha. #ViksitBharatBudget #UnionBudget2026.”