Union Budget will boost country's development, says Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini on Saturday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Union Budget 2025-26, saying it will provide a new boost to the country's development and play an important role in making the state self-reliant.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Budget has been designed to benefit all sections of society. Haryana will also benefit from the Budget's provisions, which will aid the state's continued progress and development.

Describing the Budget as a strong foundation for a Viksit Bharat, CM Saini highlighted that it will further empower the youth, the poor, the women, and the farmers.

He said the Modi government has identified these four groups as the pillars of a developed India.

With Prime Minister Modi's commitment to transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047, this Budget will significantly accelerate progress towards realising that vision.

CM Saini highlighted that the Budget includes several key announcements for farmers.

The loan limit on the Kisan Credit Card has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. In addition, 100 districts with low agricultural productivity will be prioritised under the Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana.

As Haryana is an agriculture-based state, the Chief Minister said the state would greatly benefit from this Budget.

He described it as a significant step towards improving the living standards of farmers and strengthening the agricultural sector.

Furthermore, the loan guarantee cover for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector has been raised from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore, providing greater support to small industries.

The focus will also be on increasing the production of pulses like masoor and tur over the next six years.

The Chief Minister said the tax exemption on incomes up to Rs 12 lakh will directly benefit millions of people across the country.

In the Budget, a five-year mission has been launched to boost cotton production, which will further strengthen the country's textile industry.

Besides, a Makhana Board will be established in Bihar, benefiting small farmers and traders.

Special credit cards will be introduced for small industries, with 10 lakh cards to be issued in the first year. A special scheme for the toy industry will also be launched under the 'Make in India' initiative.