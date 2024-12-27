Union Cabinet condoles demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday passed a Condolence Resolution in the memory of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister.

The Cabinet paid homage to Dr. Manmohan Singh by observing a two-minute silence, said a statement on Friday.

“The Cabinet expresses profound sorrow over the sad demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India on 26th December, 2024, at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi,” said the resolution.

“Dr. Manmohan Singh has left his imprint on our national life. In his passing away, the Nation has lost an eminent statesman, renowned economist and a distinguished leader. The Cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Government and entire nation to the bereaved family,’’ said the Condolence Resolution passed by the Cabinet.

A State mourning has been declared for seven days till January 1, 2025, during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout Bharat and in all the Indian Missions/High Commissions.

Dr Manmohan Singh will be accorded a State Funeral. On the day of the State Funeral, a half day holiday will be declared in all the Central Government offices and CPSUs.

Earlier, the Condolence Resolution recorded the former PM’s achievements and said Dr. Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in village Gah, West Punjab in the Punjab province of undivided India and Singh had a brilliant academic career.

He obtained a Master's degree in Economics from Panjab University in 1954, and received his Tripos in Economics from University of Cambridge in 1957 with First Class Honours.

He was awarded a D. Phil Degree by the University of Oxford in 1962, it said. Dr. Singh began his career as a Senior Lecturer in Panjab University, Chandigarh and became Professor of Economics in the same University.

In 1969, he became Professor of International Trade in the Delhi School of Economics, Delhi University. Dr. Manmohan Singh became Economic Adviser in 1971 in the then Ministry of Foreign Trade.

He was Chief Economic Adviser, Ministry of Finance (1972-76), Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (November 1976 to April 1980), Member Secretary, Planning Commission (April 1980 to September 1982), and Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (September 1982 to January 1985), said the resolution.

Among the many awards and honours conferred upon Dr. Singh in his career, the most prominent are India's second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan (1987), the Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Centenary Award of Indian's Science Congress (1995), the Euro Money Award for Finance Minister of the year (1993), the Adam Smith Prize of the University of Cambridge (1956), said the resolution.

Dr. Manmohan Singh served as India's Finance Minister between 1991 to 1996. His role in ushering in a comprehensive policy of economic reforms is well-recognised.

Dr. Singh became the Prime Minister of India on May 22, 2004 and served as Prime Minister till May 2009. He became Prime Minister for the second term from May 2009 to 2014, said the Cabinet’s Condolence Resolution.