Union Health Ministry Reviews Surge In Covid-19 Cases, Focuses On Kerala's JN.1 Sub-variant

On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry conducted a meeting to assess the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases and fatalities, particularly in Kerala. The Covid sub-variant JN.1 was recently identified in the state. Chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the meeting included Union Ministers SP Singh Baghel, Bharati Pravin Pawar, Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Secretary Department of Health Research Dr Rajiv Bahl, and Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

According to Health Ministry data, Kerala reported 292 new active Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total active cases in the state to 2,041. In the last 24 hours, 224 individuals recovered from Covid-19, contributing to a total of 68.37 lakhs (68,37,203) recoveries.

State Health Minister Veena George reassured on Tuesday that despite the rise in Covid-19 cases, there was no cause for concern as the state was well-prepared to manage the virus. She mentioned the issuance of directives to provide specialized facilities for Covid-19 patients, ensuring the availability of isolation wards, rooms, oxygen beds, ICU beds, and ventilators in hospitals.