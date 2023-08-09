Union Home Minister Amit Shah tears into Congress

The No confidence motion brought in by the opposition parties is only to try and create some confusion among the people. But the fact is that neither the government is weak nor the people have lost confidence in the government said the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah was replying to the no confidence motion moved by Congress. He said People have elected the NDA government for two consecutive times and Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as the most liked PM. He is one who does not believe in taking holidays and continues to work 24x7.

Some governments last for decades but hardly any important decisions are taken while the Modi government took several important decisions. The previous governments were either mired in controversies or were in the clutches of 'Parivarvad'. Modi converted it into Politics of Performance. Amit sahd said.

Modis slogan is' Corruption and family rule 'Quit India/'. He tore into Congress saying in the past PV Government faced No confidence motion and got mired in controversy of bribing MPs for winning the motion. This is the UPA history of saving their government. For that all rules, norms and practices were broken.

Shah said another example in contrast was the no confidence against Vajpayee government. But the BJP did not do what PV had done. Vajpayee put his argument before the Lok Sabha and said I will abide by the decision of the House. That is our character. Congress believes in corruption to save the government. We dont believe in such practices, he added.