  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Union Home Secy Govind Mohan chairs high-level meet

Union Home Secy Govind Mohan chairs high-level meet
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting which was attended by chiefs of three paramilitary forces and...

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting which was attended by chiefs of three paramilitary forces and senior officers of two other security organisations, sources said.

The meeting was held amid the charged atmosphere following the Pahalgam terror attack. Director General (DG) of Border Security Force Daljit Singh Chaudhary, DG of National Security Guard Brighu Srinivasan and DG of the Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera attended the meeting, the sources said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick