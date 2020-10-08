Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at Delhi hospital

New Delhi: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who was recently hospitalized for heart surgery at Delhi's Fortis hospital, passed away on Thursday evening.

The leader of Dalits who gave her service for more than five decades was going through prolonged disease and was hospitalized for the last few weeks.

Politicians Ramdas Athawale, Harsh Vardhan Ravishankar Prasad and several few reached the hospital where Ram Vilas Paswan breathed his last.

PM Modi also shared his condolence and took to his Twitter and said, "Working together, shoulder to shoulder with Paswan Ji has been an incredible experience. His interventions during Cabinet Meetings were insightful. From political wisdom, statesmanship to governance issues, he was brilliant. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."