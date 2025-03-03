Union minister’s daughter molested in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The harassment of Union Minister Raksha Khadse’s daughter at a Maha Shivaratri Mela in Muktainagar, Jalgaon, has sparked outrage, raising questions about law and order in BJP-ruled Maharashtra.

Following the incident, police arrested one accused, while a manhunt is underway for six others. The accused reportedly stalked, harassed, and attempted to take pictures of the minister’s daughter and other girls at the fair.

Khadse, accompanied by her daughter, supporters, and party workers, filed an official police complaint, expressing concern over the increasing crimes against women. "I have come here not as a minister, but as a mother seeking justice," she told reporters.

Jalgaon Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) Krushnath Pingle confirmed that the incident occurred on February 28 during a religious yatra in Kothali village. The accused, identified as Aniket Bhoi, Piyush More, Saham Koli, Anuj Patil, Kiran Mali, and Sachin Palvi, allegedly stalked and harassed at least four girls at the fair.

Following the complaint by the victim's mother, police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and molestation charges. One of the accused has been arrested, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the others.

"The security guard accompanying one of the victims was also involved in a scuffle with the accused, and his complaint has been registered," said DYSP Pingle, adding that sections of the IT Act were also invoked as video recordings of the victims were allegedly taken.

Khadse expressed deep concern over the safety of women, questioning, “If my own daughter is not safe, what about others?” She further stated that such incidents highlight the increasing fearlessness of offenders and the urgent need for stricter law enforcement. “If a public representative’s daughter can be harassed, imagine what ordinary citizens face.

I will meet the Chief Minister to demand strict action and better implementation of the law,” she added.

Khadse also revealed that complaints had been previously lodged against some of the accused, yet they continued their misdeeds without fear of consequences.