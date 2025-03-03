Live
- Naredco hails urban development, revenue reforms
- 1.02 lakh women to get training in sewing from March 8
- Minister favours loans to small traders
- Tharoor Revises Position On Kerala's Industrial Landscape, Calls For Genuine MSME Growth
- Kannada Actress Ramya Backs DK Shivakumar's Criticism Of Film Industry Absence at Festival
- Organs of brain dead person donated
- Budget failed to address Super Six promises: CPM
- Govt plans Ambedkar statues at all social welfare hostels
- Techno-cultural fest ‘Abhisarga’ concludes at IIIT Sri City
- AHTU, Rachakonda cops nab 10 transgenders for antisocial activities
Just In
Union minister’s daughter molested in Maharashtra
If my daughter isn’t safe, who is? Asks Khadse
Mumbai: The harassment of Union Minister Raksha Khadse’s daughter at a Maha Shivaratri Mela in Muktainagar, Jalgaon, has sparked outrage, raising questions about law and order in BJP-ruled Maharashtra.
Following the incident, police arrested one accused, while a manhunt is underway for six others. The accused reportedly stalked, harassed, and attempted to take pictures of the minister’s daughter and other girls at the fair.
Khadse, accompanied by her daughter, supporters, and party workers, filed an official police complaint, expressing concern over the increasing crimes against women. "I have come here not as a minister, but as a mother seeking justice," she told reporters.
Jalgaon Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) Krushnath Pingle confirmed that the incident occurred on February 28 during a religious yatra in Kothali village. The accused, identified as Aniket Bhoi, Piyush More, Saham Koli, Anuj Patil, Kiran Mali, and Sachin Palvi, allegedly stalked and harassed at least four girls at the fair.
Following the complaint by the victim's mother, police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and molestation charges. One of the accused has been arrested, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the others.
"The security guard accompanying one of the victims was also involved in a scuffle with the accused, and his complaint has been registered," said DYSP Pingle, adding that sections of the IT Act were also invoked as video recordings of the victims were allegedly taken.
Khadse expressed deep concern over the safety of women, questioning, “If my own daughter is not safe, what about others?” She further stated that such incidents highlight the increasing fearlessness of offenders and the urgent need for stricter law enforcement. “If a public representative’s daughter can be harassed, imagine what ordinary citizens face.
I will meet the Chief Minister to demand strict action and better implementation of the law,” she added.
Khadse also revealed that complaints had been previously lodged against some of the accused, yet they continued their misdeeds without fear of consequences.