United States Calls For Peace Amid Communal Violence In Haryana's Nuh And Gurugram
The United States has issued a call for peace in response to the communal violence that erupted in Haryana's Nuh and spread to Gurugram and nearby areas. During a State Department briefing, spokesperson Matthew Miller urged all parties involved to avoid violent actions. However, there is no information available about any Americans being affected by the unrest.
In light of the critical and tense conditions, the Haryana state government has declared the continuation of the suspension of mobile internet services in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, and three sub-divisions of Gurugram until August 5. This measure aims to curb the spread of misinformation and rumors through social media platforms. As a precautionary measure, security has been enhanced in neighboring districts, including Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram, leading to the closure of schools and colleges in the area.
The violence in Haryana was triggered by a religious procession organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal in Nuh, which faced firing and heavy stone-pelting. Subsequently, a series of communal clashes and incidents of violence and arson were reported in Palwal, Faridabad, and Gurugram, areas situated close to Delhi. A mosque in Gurugram was set on fire, resulting in the death of its cleric. Over the past few days, multiple shops and business establishments were attacked.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated that 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained in connection with the violence. He emphasized that those responsible for the violence would face consequences.
An investigation by India Today's Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) revealed that unchecked aggression propagated through social media played a significant role in the mayhem that occurred on the streets of Haryana's Nuh district on Monday. Several posts with veiled threats and incitements to violence appeared on various online platforms in the days leading up to the outbreak of violence.