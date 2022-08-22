Unknown fears behind CM Jagan's Delhi visit

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who landed in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday is ostensibly out on a mission to "personally gauge the wind shear effect of the BJP's sharpened strategy against him." Not only the State BJP leadership but also the Central leaders have upped the ante against the Chief Minister and his governance and have become unsparing in their attack dubbing the government as 'inefficient and corrupt rule" as part of their "south-plan".

On the other hand, Jagan is coming under pressure not only due to the prolonged CBI cases but also the liquor and sand policies of the government and stalling of the Capital Region development with alleged ulterior motives have come in handy for the critics.

The visit of the Chief Minister thus gave rise to the speculation that "there is something more to it" in view of these developments.

In this backdrop, the acerbic attack of the BJP leadership against the ruling party of AP and its leadership is said to have prompted Jagan to rush to Delhi to "feel the political pulse".

"Officially" the Chief Minister met the Prime Minister on Monday to pursue his demands on the release of pending funds, including those for the Relief and Rehabilitation of the oustees of the Polavaram Project with the ministries concerned here on Monday.

The Chief Minister who met the Prime Minister to 'raise matters of State's interests and to secure justice to Andhra Pradesh' is said to have referred to his pending demands and sought Prime Minister's intervention. Sources stated that the Prime Minister who gave a patient hearing directed him to the ministries as the ministries were "looking into those requests".

Main thrust of the meeting was in securing the Relief and Rehabilitation package for the oustees of the Polavaram Project which has become the bone of contention between the State and the Centre. Official sources pointed out that the Chief Minister also sought the implementation of all the pending promises of the Bifurcation Act alongside PM's intervention in securing all pending dues to AP from Telangana.